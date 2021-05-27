Bank holiday travel tips: how to prepare your car and yourself for a long journey

Drivers will be making an estimated 11m leisure trips around the UK this bank holiday, with many setting off on their first long journey since lockdown ended.

Whether it’s a trip to the coast or countryside or travelling to catch up with family, such journeys put additional demand on our cars and ourselves so it’s important to make sure your car is in good condition before setting off and that you’re equipped to deal with the stresses of long journeys.

Here are some simple checks you can carry out on your car plus some advice on keeping your cool on the road.

Proper preparation can reduced stress on the road

Tyres

As the only point of contact between your car and the road your tyres are vital to your safety. Especially if a car has been sitting unused for a prolonged period, tyres can degrade but a few quick checks will make sure they’re roadworthy. Check the pressures, remembering to adjust them to match the car’s load, and examine the tread depth - the legal minimum is 1.6mm across the central three quarters of the tyre. Also look out for any cracks, splits or bulges in the tyre. These can lead to catastrophic failure on the move so have any signs of damage assessed by a professional.

Fluids

Thousands of breakdowns every year could be avoided with a few quick under-bonnet checks so before you head off make sure all your fluids are topped up. It’s quick and easy to check your oil, coolant, brake and washer fluid levels and it could save you from delays and an embarrassing call to the recovery service.

Tyre checks only take a couple of minutes but are vitally important

Lights

Faulty lights are a common MOT failure and can get you in trouble with the police so check everything before you go. Make sure you check the operation of headlights, tail and brake lights, reversing lights, indicators and fog lights. At the same time, check the condition of your wipers to make sure they aren’t worn or damaged and clear the screen properly.

Fuel

You might think it’s an obvious thing but data from Highways England shows that in 2019 6,000 motorway breakdowns were blamed on drivers running out of fuel. Traffic jams or diversions can easily eat into your car’s fuel reserves so make sure you’re topped up before heading off.

Keeping young passengers happy can sometimes be a challenge

Once you know your car is in good shape you should take some steps to make sure you are too:

Plan ahead and give yourself plenty of time

It’s always a good idea to check out your route in advance, even if you’re planning on using sat nav to guide you. Checking your route beforehand can identify potential trouble spots and help you plan lunch stops and other breaks in advance.Try to be flexible with your plans and if you can’t be, make sure to allow extra time to get to your destination in case of congestion or delays.

Take a break

Being stuck in the car for too long can make people uncomfortable and irritable so it’s a good idea to take a break every two hours. Getting out, stretching your legs and getting some fresh air will help everyone feel more relaxed and energised.

Eat well and stay hydrated

Try not to eat junk food or a heavy meal before travelling as it can leave you feeling uncomfortable or drowsy. However, driving when you’re hungry or thirsty isn’t good for your concentration or temper so be sure to keep topped up with water and healthy snacks.

Keep the kids entertained