Land Rover has confirmed pricing and specifications for the plug-in hybrid and exclusive SV versions of the new 2022 Range Rover.

Order books for the two variants have opened now, meaning the whole range of the all-new fifth generation luxury SUV is now available to order.

Prices for the PHEV version start at £103,485, while the SV range costs from £146,200 to £173,200.

Two plug-in hybrid options are on offer - the P440e and P510e.

Both use a turbocharged six-cylinder petrol engine and 105kW electric motor, powered by a 38kWh battery.

The P440e offers 434bhp and 457lb ft while the P510e uses a more powerful version of the engine to produce 503bhp and 516lb ft of torque.

WLTP testing gives the PHEV an official EV range of 70 miles, which Land Rover says will translate to 54 miles in real-world use. Official emissions figures are as low as 18g/km.

The more powerful P510e will offer a 0-62mph time of just 5.6 seconds.

Unusually for a hybrid, the Range Rover PHEV also benefits from 50kW rapid charging, allowing its 38kWh battery to be charged to 80% in less than an hour.

Alongside the PHEV variants, previously announced mild hybrid petrol and diesel engines will be offered, with a new 523bhp twin-turbo V8 topping the engine line up. A fully electric version will arrive in 2024.

The P440e and P510e are both available in SE, HSE and Autobiography trim, with prices starting at £103,485 for a P440e SE. All three trims also come in standard and long-wheelbase design, with the option of seven-seats in some variants.

At the opposite end of the spectrum from the P440e SE, the SV badge replaces the SVAutobiography branding for the top-of-the-range Range Rovers.

The SV brings unique materials and design touches to the Range Rover, as well as offering an exclusive four-seat “Signature Suite” long-wheelbase option.

Land Rover says the new Range Rover SV can be configured 1.6 million ways, with two design themes - Serenity and Intrepid - offering different material and colour palettes and a host of options, including twin 13.1-inch rear infotainment screens.

SV models are available in standard and long wheelbase designs, including a five-seat LWB configuration for the first time.

They will only be offered with the more powerful PHEV engine, along with the D350 straight-six Ingenium diesel and 523bhp V8.