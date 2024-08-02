This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Aldi Specialbuys are dropping a range of beauty products in August and you won't want to miss out on these must-have skin, hair and makeup products.

I can't wait for these beauty products to land back in Aldi on Sunday 11 August. This month the middle aisle is about to be packed out with some of my personal favourite items. The supermarket has released some of the best products in the past but once they’ve gone, they’ve gone. A few of my favourites are making a comeback with so many great skincare, makeup and hair care products you can pamper yourself from head to toe.

Aldi Specialbuys Skincare

Lacura Hydrating Gel Serum Aldi £4.99 | Aldi

Aldi Specialbuys Makeup

When it comes to makeup, the Specialbuys aisle has so many to choose from. Prepare your skin for a flawless look with the Lacura Illuminating Primer £4.99 this will give your skin an instant glow. Apply the Brightening Vitamin C Concealer £3.99 which if you suffer from dark circles like me it’s the perfect product to use for hiding them.

The Lacura Lip Kit £4.49 is similar to the Kylie Lip Kit but a fraction of the price and in my opinion comes in a range of much more wearable colours. Don’t forget the Lacura Fabulash Mascara £4.99 and you will need the Visage LED Mirror £6.99 with five makeup brushes £6.99 to easily apply your products.

Lacura Lip Kit Aldi £4.49 | Aldi

Aldi Specialbuys Haircare

Lastly, haircare and this is the time of year when we are in and out of the pool or sea, both of which can cause major tangles. Aldi has you covered with a complete summer haircare range. Try using the Tropical Essence Leave-in-spray Conditioner £4.99 and Lacura Detangling Paddle Brush £2.99 that will help fight the tangles and can be used on kids' hair too.

If you need more hydration, treat your locks to a weekly Tropical Essence Hair Mask £4.99 and remember to always dry your hair with a Visage Ionic Hair dryer £14.99 as wet hair is weaker and can become more damaged.

