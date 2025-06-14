Work taking place to preserve the heritage of 35 Burton Street in Melton Mowbray

Work is being carried out to preserve historic buildings in Melton Mowbray town centre.

As part of the overall drive to promote ‘Pride in Place’ within Melton and make the area more attractive for visitors, Melton Borough Council have supported occupants of Burton Street to improve the conservation area and restore the heritage of the buildings.

Following advice from the council, the owners of 35 Burton Street are making amendments to the property that will bring the property back in line with its original historic look and feel.

Number 35, which currently operates as a Chinese takeaway, will see the removal of a balcony that was added long after the building's original 19th Century construction.

This dilapidated balcony, which is beyond repair, will be taken down, along with the lion-shaped corbel brackets that support it.

This alteration will significantly enhance the building's overall façade, which will feature new traditional sash windows for a more historically authentic look.

Additionally, the existing signage will be removed, and the business name will be hand-painted onto the original fascia, preserving the character of the 19th-century shopfront.

As part of this ongoing drive to protect and conserve the towns heritage, other notable improvements have been made on Burton Road, with the recent prize-winning restoration to Hudson's Almshouses, which were opened by the High Sheriff of Leicestershire, and the upcoming repair works to the first-floor Oriel window at 11 Burton Street.

Councillor Sharon Butcher, the borough council’s portfolio holder for town centre, growth and prosperity, said: “These initiatives are vital for preserving Melton's unique character and historical charm.

"By aligning with the Town Centre Design Guide, we aim to ensure that any development or refurbishment respects our rich heritage while also enhancing the town's appeal both for residents and visitors.

"Burton Street is a fantastic example of how modern needs can be balanced with historical integrity, creating a vibrant and attractive streetscape that honours Melton's past while looking towards its future.

“We are excited to see how these changes will positively impact the community and attract more people to enjoy all that our beautiful town has to offer.”

The works are fully supported by the council’s recently approved Town Centre Design Guide, which is currently under public consultation – go to http://haveyoursay.melton.gov.uk by July 2 to have your say.