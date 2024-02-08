Some members of the Wymondham WI celebrate their centenary in the village hall

The group, which meets at the village hall as it did for that first meeting back in 1924, celebrated its centenary with a gathering this afternoon (Thursday).

As tea, coffee and cakes were served, members talked about the long history of the WI branch, which recovered from a major dip in membership to just nine members to now boast a regular attendance of 25.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some of today’s group took part in a naked stage show back in the year 2000, when they were inspired by the real life Calendar Girls of Rylstone and District Women's Institute in North Yorkshire.

The new plaque to be installed at Wymondham village hall

Kay Drake, who is vice-president of Wymondham WI, told the Melton Times: "It’s absolutely amazing to reach 100 years.

"Through thick and thin the group has kept going when others may have folded.

“When I joined the group in the early 1980s we used to have 30-plus members but we dwindled to just nine at one stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"At that time we were meeting in people’s homes but since the Covid pandemic we have been growing and we returned to the village hall for meetings.”

The Melton issue from November 2000 reporting on the naked stage show given by Wymondham WI members

Many members live in Wymondham but there are some from surrounding villages such as Sewstern and Market Overton.

The age range is from mid-40s up to the oldest member, who is 85.

The group hit the headlines in November 2000 when the ladies stripped off for a show at the village hall to celebrate the Millennium.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kay, who was one of the brave ladies who took part in front of a 40-strong audience, recalled: “When we came up with the idea it was quite surprising that we got 10 volunteers quite quickly.

President Jeanne Tetstall (right) and vice-president Kay Drake at today's centenary party for Wymondham WI

"We were naked but we had props strategically placed.”

She added: “For everyone in our WI we know that if any of us have any concerns or need help there is someone there for them.

"The friendship and support is very important and we also have the crafting and the regular informative talks at meetings.”