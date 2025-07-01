The Wimbledon-inspired Melton Mowbray Pork Pie produced by Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe

As I settled down to watch Wimbledon this week I decided to try a limited edition treat with a Melton Mowbray link which was inspired by the tennis championships.

It was an intriguing Melton Mowbray Pork Pie topped with more than a hint of strawberries and Prosecco – two things in big demand for crowds flocking to watch the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Emma Raducanu and Jack Draper.

Now I love a Melton pork pie – that combo of quality pork, the jelly and the pastry – but I wasn’t sure whether adding so much sweetness was a good idea by the town’s Dickinson and Morris Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe when they came up with this limited edition delicacy.

Taking the pie out of its wrapper, the first thing that strikes you is the rich red topping, which is made up of a hand-crafted strawberry chutney, in tribute to the favourite treat of Wimbledon-goers.

Dickinson and Morris Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe has produced a limited edition delicacy for the summer season

Cutting a slice, I took that first bite and I was pleasantly surprised by the combination of the sweetness of the topping with the quality traditional British pork we’ve come to expect in a Melton pork pie and the layer of Prosecco-infused jelly, which is another subtle feature of the special treat.

The rich, golden pastry is as standard and provides the perfect casing to this limited edition pie.

Natasha Gascoine, the general manager at Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe. said the pie ‘captures the essence of British summertime’ and I wouldn’t disagree.

Other members of the family tried it too and, like one of Novak Djokovic’s best shots, we all predict it will be a smash hit.