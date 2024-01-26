What's On in Melton Mowbray in 2024

Four of the popular events in the new What's On Melton Mowbray 2024 guide, clockwise from top left, St George's Day parade, Melton CiCLE Classic, Vintage Craft Market and Artisan Cheese Fair

They are all showcased in the annual booklet published by the Melton BID group, entitled ‘What’s On in Melton Mowbray’.

Events are taking place every month, with many of them celebrating the area’s food and drink heritage.

The town is the focus for most of the big happenings, with top class sporting occasions, spectacular parades and public shows aimed at families and all ages.

The front cover of the new What's On Melton Mowbray 2024 and Melton town centre

We’ve picked out some of the more popular events so you can save the date.

After a quiet start to the year, Melton will host the iconic British Pie Awards next month, with judging taking place in St Mary’s Church on Wednesday March 6 and presentations on the Friday.

Town centre streets will be buzzing on Sunday March 17 for the exciting finishes for the Women’s and junior men’s CiCLE Classics.

Melton’s monthly Vintage and Craft Markets begin on Sunday April 7, with its popular mix of live music and dancing, stalls and vintage car displays.

Some of the world’s top male cyclists arrive in the town on April 28 for the thrilling climax to Melton International CiCLE Classic.

Earlier in the day, crowds will gather to enjoy the colour and spectacle of the annual St George’s Day parade.

The weekend of May 11 and 12 will see Melton return to the wartime era with the fashions, music and displays associated with the popular 40s Weekend Melton Mowbray event.

The first public foodie festival will take place in May, the Artisan Cheese Fair on the 18th and 19th, on the livestock market site.

The Vegan Market returns on May 26 in the town centre.

June sees the start of two regular public events, Street Food Friday in Market Place (7th) and Stockyard Saturday the day after.

Play Close is the venue for Painting The Town Red - with a funfair, arena events and stalls - on the weekend of June 29 and 30

The Hosenbury music festival, at Hose village hall, is on July 6 and the Stapleford Salute to the 1940s event is on July 27 and 28 at the country house estate.

August is a busy month with PieFest/SpiritsFest on August 3 and 4 and the strongmen and women descending on Play Close on the 17th for Power in the Park.

Melton Madness returns on August 31 with its eccentric mix of exciting, weird and wonderful entertainment.

The town’s royal links are celebrated on August 25 and 26 with the Royal Melton Festival.

If you enjoy the annual Battle of Britain parade through the town, that takes place on Sunday September 15.

While the weekend of October 5 and 6 sees the East Midlands Food Festival bring all those tasty treats to the livestock market site.

As the colder nights begin, the Play Close will host the Halloween Bonfire and Fireworks, with events for all the family, provisionally on October 25.

The Remembrance Sunday parade is on November 10 and ChocFest on the 16th and 17th of the month.

Christmas Lights Switch-On and the start of the Christmas Tree Festival are on Friday December 6.