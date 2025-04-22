Two of the visitors to last year's 1940s Melton Mowbray event dressed in period clothes

One of the new attractions at this year’s 1940s Melton Mowbray event is a vintage market in the Market Place.

Thousands of nostalgia lovers will converge on the town again on the weekend of May 10 and 11 to enjoy a celebration of fashion, music and culture from wartime Britain.

There will be a packed programme of re-enactments, live music, vintage vehicle displays, and immersive attractions in a two-day celebration of the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day).

Melton Mowbray Town Estate will be hosting the vintage market on both days, with a range of 1940s memorabilia, vintage and reproduction items, period clothing, music, books, magazines and more, providing visitors with a unique opportunity to browse, buy, and soak up the wartime-era atmosphere.

Two fashionable visitors to last year's 1940s Melton Mowbray event

There will also be live music performances from the period to add to the atmosphere.

Dean Rees, CEO of Melton Mowbray Town Estate, explained why now was the perfect time to launch the new market: "1940s Melton Mowbray is a well-established and much-loved event that brings thousands of visitors to Melton each year.

"With 2025 marking the 80th anniversary of VE Day, we wanted to support the organisers and their many sponsors, by introducing a vintage market that complements the event and enhances the overall experience for visitors and traders alike."

Sharon Brown, organiser of 1940s Melton Mowbray said: "The addition of a vintage market in the nearby Market Place will help to balance visitor numbers between the town and Play Close Park, while creating new opportunities for traders and increasing town centre footfall to benefit Melton's retail offering in and around the town centre."

On the Thursday before the 1940s event – May 8 – a special service will be held at the town’s St Mary’s Church to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day.

At 9.30pm there will be a ceremonial lighting of a lantern, with a two-minute silence and then a sounding of the bagpipes, to coincide with a national observation of the anniversary.

Earlier in the evening, the bells will ring out from 6.30pm, the church doors will open at 7pm and a service held at 8pm.