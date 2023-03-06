Sharon Reason gets the Freedom of the city of London, accompanied by family and friends

Sharon Reason was accompanied by 17 members of the family and friends to receive the Freedom of the City of London.

She is best known locally as a businesswomen, parish councillor and founder of Asfordby Amateurs Ladies, Girls and Inclusive Football Club.

But Sharon was put forward for the honour – which bizarrely gives her clearance to herd sheep over London Bridge for free among other privileges – by fellow members of the Worshipful Company Pattern Makers Livery Company, a charity which supports the footwear industry.

Sharon Reason at the London ceremony

Her husband, Jim, said: “I am very proud of my wife for getting this honour.

“I believe the ceremony goes back to the 12th century and amongst its many members are Florence Nightingale, Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchill, who we were told was more nervous than Sharon when he did it."

Members of the royal family have also been given the honour and, more recently, singer Ed Sheeran and players in the England women’s football team which won the European Championships last summer.

Sharon will be herding sheep over the bridge in September along with others who have the honour.

Sharon Reason gets the Freedom of the city of London