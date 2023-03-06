Archaeologists work at the site of the Roman villa in Rutland

John Thomas, co-director of the dig, will explain what was found on the site as it made national and international news headlines.

His talk ‘The Rutland Roman Villa’ is being hosted at the hall by the Hoby and District Local History Society on Wednesday March 15, at 7.30pm.

Wonderful mosaics were unearthed and archaeologists discovered that an agricultural timber barn was converted into a large house, featuring a bathing suite with a hot steam room, a warm room and a cold plunge pool.

Mosaics unearthed at the site of the Roman villa in Rutland

More is being discovered all the time and John will update attendees on the latest finds on the night.

Ahead of his talk, he said: “It’s difficult to overstate the significance of this Roman villa complex to our understanding of life in late Roman Britain.

"While previous excavations of individual buildings, or smaller scale villas, have given us a snapshot, this discovery in Rutland is much more complete and

provides a clearer picture of the whole complex.”

John Thomas, who is deputy director of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services, has worked in the field for over 30 years.

He has also directed excavations at several important Iron Age settlements in the area, including Burrough Hill.

All are welcome to attend the talk – the price for non members is £2, which can be paid on the door.