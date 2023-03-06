Village hall to host talk on amazing Rutland Roman find
If you are fascinated by the recent remarkable Roman villa find in Rutland you will enjoy a talk being given by one of the people involved, at Hoby village hall next week.
John Thomas, co-director of the dig, will explain what was found on the site as it made national and international news headlines.
His talk ‘The Rutland Roman Villa’ is being hosted at the hall by the Hoby and District Local History Society on Wednesday March 15, at 7.30pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Wonderful mosaics were unearthed and archaeologists discovered that an agricultural timber barn was converted into a large house, featuring a bathing suite with a hot steam room, a warm room and a cold plunge pool.
More is being discovered all the time and John will update attendees on the latest finds on the night.
Ahead of his talk, he said: “It’s difficult to overstate the significance of this Roman villa complex to our understanding of life in late Roman Britain.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"While previous excavations of individual buildings, or smaller scale villas, have given us a snapshot, this discovery in Rutland is much more complete and
provides a clearer picture of the whole complex.”
John Thomas, who is deputy director of the University of Leicester Archaeological Services, has worked in the field for over 30 years.
He has also directed excavations at several important Iron Age settlements in the area, including Burrough Hill.
Advertisement
Advertisement
All are welcome to attend the talk – the price for non members is £2, which can be paid on the door.
Click HERE for more information on the society.