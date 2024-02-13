Jenny Moore (right), of Moores Estate Agents, and Emily Smith, of Grace Homes, outside the western facade of the converted Sysonby Lodge building in Melton Mowbray

Grace Homes are converting the grade two listed building and adjacent former chauffeur’s lodgings into 10 homes, and working on a further 20 new builds in the grounds.

The original country house on the site, which is off Nottingham Road, dates back more than 200 years when it was owned by Robert Bligh.

The 6th Earl of Plymouth bought the property and demolished most of the old building in 1823, replacing it with a 40-room mansion and hosting the largest stud in Melton with stabling for at least 25 hunters.

The derelict Sysonby Lodge building before work started to convert it into modern homes

Ownership passed to Major Stirling and his family from 1885 to 1947, during which time Winston Churchill was a tenant.

Its most recent owner was the Institute of Packaging in 1983.

The Melton Times was given a tour of the development this morning (Tuesday) by Jenny Moore of Moores Estate Agents, which is marketing the properties.

Five plots in the old lodge are available for viewing on Saturday and Sunday, from 11am to 4pm – others will be released in phases with the development expected to be finished by the end of the year.

Builders from Grace Homes working on the conversion of Sysonby Lodge last year

Prices range from £250,000 to £500,000 with properties ranging from two-beds to four-beds available.

Jenny said: “We have had good interest already.

"We anticipate that they will be popular with people who want a quality downsize or a lock-up and leave.

"The properties in the old lodge have retained a lot of the character of the building.

"The new builds have an energy performance rating of A, which only two per cent of housebuilders achieve.”

Among the green features on the development are air source heat pumps, which also keep bills low, renewable electricity, underfloor heating and smart EV charger points for electric vehicles.

Those who buy plots one to four will enter the building via the grand entrance on the western facade.

Inside, the properties in the old lodge are characterised by being open plan, with high ceilings and large windows.