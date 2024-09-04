Bill Larder (seated), Greit Pijpers and historian Brian Fare look at the Arnhem exhibition at Melton Carnegie Museum

The last man standing of a Melton-based band of paratroopers who fought in the Battle of Arnhem during the Second World War has visited a special exhibition commemorating its 80th anniversary.

Bill Larder and other members of the 11th Parachute Battalion were based at the Welby Lane camp in 1944 prior to being deployed to Arnhem in the Netherlands as part of Operation Market Garden.

Melton Carnegie Museum is running a special display on the iconic battle until November 20.

Bill, who celebrated his 100th birthday last month was joined at his visit to the exhibition by retired Lieutenant-Colonel Gerrit Pijpers OBE, from the Royal Netherlands Air Force.

Veterans, including Bill Larder, enjoy the Melton museum exhibition on wartime paratrooopers

Gerrit played a major role in the commemoration of the paratroopers at Oosterbeek and has been involved with many veterans and their families since 1975.

Local historian Brian Fare played a fundamental role in making the experience possible for Bill and the retired Lieutenant-Colonel, he said: “It’s been great working with the volunteers and staff from the Melton Carnegie Museum on this exhibition about the paratroopers that were based in Melton prior to flying to Arnhem in September 1944 as part of Operation Market Garden.

“As a military historian, it is always an honour to meet veterans from World War Two, and especially one that served with units based in our town.

"It was a real privilege to meet Bill and chat with him about the exhibition and his experiences of serving with the Paras, and also Gerrit who very kindly provided several images of paratroopers from 11th Battalion for the exhibition."

At the exhibition, visitors can see a range of objects and photographs alongside biographies and personal belongings like uniforms and attestation papers.

Bill Larder, 11th Parachute Battalion veteran on Operation Market Garden, said: “It was a wonderful exhibition. It’s such an important part of the town’s history and helps show the vital role it played in the war effort.”

Lieutenant-Colonel Gerrit Pijpers, said: “Despite the limited space that the Melton Carnegie Museum has for this temporary exhibition, the museum's staff have managed to provide a clear picture of life in Melton Mowbray during those turbulent war years. This exhibition is definitely worth a visit.

“I would like to thank the museum, Brian and all of the team involved for paying attention to Bill and all his para colleagues. Because of what they did for us and for the peace of humanity, we must never forget them.”

Councillor Christine Radford, county council cabinet member for heritage, leisure and arts said: “It has been an honour to welcome former paratrooper Bill and Lieutenant-Colonel Gerrit Pijpers OBE to the exhibition at Melton Carnegie Museum which explores the history of Operation Market Garden.

“We’re so proud to be able to put on this exhibition and more than that, welcome families, friends and visitors to explore historical links to the war right here on their doorstep.

“Melton as a town has a rich, vibrant history and I hope Bill’s visit will inspire more people to explore their own heritage and see the exhibition for themselves.”

Entry to the Operation Market Garden exhibition at Melton Carnegie Museum is free.

The museum is open from 10am – 4.30pm Tuesday to Saturday.

Click HERE for more information on it and other displays there.