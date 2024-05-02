Adam Richman pictured during his visit to Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton Mowbray where he sampled Melton pork pies for his TV show

Adam Richman gained notoriety for his Man v. Food shows where he took on a series of eating challenges across the United States.

His new series – Adam Richman Eats Britain – focuses on iconic British dishes and in Monday’s episode he visits Leicestershire, including a trip to the Dickinson and Morris Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton.

The brand’s ambassador, Stephen Hallam, showed him how a traditional Melton pie is made and he enjoyed sampling them.

The boarded up frontage of Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Melton Mowbray as work continues to refurbish the shop interior

Manager Richard Griffiths told the Melton Times: “Adam came to film here last year and he talked to Stephen about how we make our pork pies – he was here for about two or three hours.

"We haven’t seen the episode yet so we are looking forward to watching it with everyone else.

"It’s going to be great for business to have this programme showing what we do – Stephen is an absolute professional in everything he does so it should be a good show.”

Adam’s aim with the series was to visit towns which have given their name to traditional food – such as Yorkshire Puddings, Bakewell Tarts and Aberdeen Angus steak – and taste them all.

Filming for the TV show took place last year, before Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe closed for a major refurb.

The frontage of the Nottingham Street shop has been boarded up since early January with customers being served since then from a pop-up shop in a unit of the adjacent Bell Centre shopping mall.

Work is taking place to create a more open plan front area and extending into the next-door former Mrs Kings premises.

It is hoped the new-look shop will be opened next month before work also takes place to create a new sit down area for customers to eat products bought from the shop.