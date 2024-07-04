TV antiques expert Paul Martin is to give public valuations at Belvoir Castle

A television antiques expert will be doing valuations as part of a special event at Belvoir Castle.

Paul Martin – well known to BBC1 viewers as presenter of ‘Flog It!’ – will be hosting a two-day antiques art fair, open public valuations and a talk about his life on the weekend of July 21 and 22.

He will also be assessing rare art treasures from the castle collection, as well inviting visitors to bring in objects they wish to be discussed, valued and sold.

On both days, Paul will give a talk at 11am and sign copies of his book, visitor valuations will be from noon to 1pm, Belvoir Castle valuations at 2pm, a repeated talk at 2.30pm and more public valuations after 3.30pm.

Paul, who is also known for appearing on other TV shows such as ‘Celebrity Antiques Road Trip’, ‘Countryfile’, ‘Britain’s Hidden Heritage’ and his new Channel 5 programme ‘Paul Martin’s Auction Showdown’, said: “The two days will be fascinating.

"I will be looking at Belvoir rare art treasures selected by the 11th Duke and Duchess of Rutland.

“I'm also looking forward to seeing what people choose to bring along and discovering further the delights of the collection.

“Even though I am a TV presenter, and still enjoy my broadcast career, I’m an antiques man at heart and these events allow me to get back to what drives me — the people, their objects and the stories they tell.”

He added: "We could end up being presented with some really fascinating items.

"You never quite know what will turn up.

"It’s full of surprises.

“Do come along, you won’t be disappointed. It should be at the top of your must see visit list.”

Objects presented for valuation by Paul will be consigned for sale by auction to Henry Aldridge & Son Ltd, where he currently works as head of valuations.

He described Belvoir Castle as ‘an architectural delight’ and added: “It's steeped in history dating back to Norman times and this should be a great weekend.”