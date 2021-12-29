Traditional New Year’s Day hunt meeting to go ahead in Melton

Whipper-In Robert Jarrett leads the hounds away as Cottesmore Hunt prepare for a trail hunt in the Melton area on New Year's Day 2020 EMN-211229-161620001

Riders and hounds are expected to start arriving in the Play Close from 10.30am before heading out on a trail hunt around 11.20am.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate will once again be hosting the event.

Senior Town Warden Ian Wilkinson will serve port and whisky in the stirrup cup tradition.

Cottesmore Hunt members gather in Melton on New Year's Day 2020 EMN-211229-161632001

Chair of feoffees for the town estate, John Southerington, told the Melton Times: “The Quorn Hunt have confirmed they will be attending although things may change depending if any Covid restrictions are brought in later this week.

“The riders will be arriving from Mucky Lane and we are hoping for another good turnout from the public.”

The traditional New Year’s hunt meet in Melton was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

Local hunts visit Melton on January 1 on a rota basis - at the last meet in 2020 a large group of protestors arrived with placards when members of the Cottesmore Hunt visited.