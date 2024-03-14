A mum and son enjoying their visit to Melton Carnegie Museum

The Thorpe End museum was given top marks and as well as its ‘dedicated team of staff’, the inspection team also praised the new and innovative children’s trails, the informative and fascinating temporary exhibitions and its high-quality permanent displays.

Inspectors were also impressed with a range of other Leicestershire heritage attractions, such Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Centre, the 1620s House and Garden, Charnwood Museum and Harborough Museum, which all saw their marks increase since their last inspections.

All of the heritage sites are run and managed by Leicestershire County Council.

Melton Carnegie Museum

Councillor Christine Radford, cabinet member for adults and communities, said: “It is fantastic to see that the hard work of everyone at our heritage sites have once again been recognised by Visit England.

“All our heritage venues across the county are gems for residents to enjoy opportunities for learning, health and leisure.

"This national recognition from Visit England showcases just what a great place Leicestershire is and the facilities available on our doorstep.”

Highlights at the 1620s House and Garden included the quality of the welcome and interpretation provided by the reception staff, the work of the volunteers and the commitment to engage with people on social media.

Bosworth Battlefield Heritage Centre’s report summarised the visitor experience as an enjoyable and informative one.

Charnwood Museum was praised for its offer across all age ranges and abilities, as was its engaging hands-on and sensory activities.