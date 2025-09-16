Top-level Korean food officials visit Melton Mowbray

By Nick Rennie
Published 16th Sep 2025, 09:29 BST
Matthew O'Callaghan with the delegation of Korean food officials at Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe in Meltonplaceholder image
A delegation of top-level Korean food officials tasted Melton Mowbray’s famous pork pies during a visit to the town.

They were there to discuss Protected Food Name status and held discussions with Matthew O’Callaghan, chairman of the Melton Mowbray Pork Pie Association, on the campaign to protect the iconic pie and the impact protection has made.

The four representatives were from the Korean Ministry of Agriculture and the Korean Food Research Institute.

The Koreans also wanted to discuss the implementation of a Korean scheme to protect their local food heritage with Matthew, who also chairs the UK Protected Food Names Association.

The protected UK products are worth £6billion and account for 25 per cent of all UK food and drink exports.

Following the meeting, the Korean delegation was invited to Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe for a pork pie tasting and an introduction to its history and method of production.

The delegation was also due to have talks in London with Defra on protected foods.

