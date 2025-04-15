Titanic passengers ate Melton pies as one of their final meals
A lunch menu dated April 12, 1912, just two days before the liner went down after striking an iceberg, was in the pocket of one of the survivors – French woman, Elise Lurette.
It showed that guests were able to dine on dishes including pea soup, boiled chicken and bacon and grilled mutton chops with tapioca pudding, greengage tart and pastry for dessert.
And in the buffet section they could eat Melton Mowbray pies, Bologna sausage and corned ox tongue with the cheese list including Stilton cheese, gorgonzola and camembert.
Elise, who was 59 when she sailed on the Titanic, worked as a maid for a wealthy couple who lived in a castle in Switzerland.
She managed to get to lifeboat six and floated away from the stricken ship sitting with her employer, Marie Spencer. Marie’s husband, William, went down with the ship.
Elise had been in possession of a deck plan of the liner which helped her get to the lifeboats.
The fold-up layout of was only given to first class passengers – it would have been very difficult to locate the boats on such an enormous ship.
Elise had put a cross on her paper plan to denote the location of her cabin.
Elise, who died the following year, left the rare surviving menu to relatives and it was auctioned in 2014 for £76,000.
The disaster claimed the lives of 1,522 passengers and crew. There were 718 survivors.
