News you can trust since 1859
BREAKING

Tickets on sale for Melton big band and swing concert

Tickets are on sale for a big band and swing concert at Melton Mowbray’s St Mary’s Church.
By Nick Rennie
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 11:50 GMT
Miss Lily Lovejoy and Belvoir Big Band who will both be performing at a fundraising gig in Melton next monthMiss Lily Lovejoy and Belvoir Big Band who will both be performing at a fundraising gig in Melton next month
Miss Lily Lovejoy and Belvoir Big Band who will both be performing at a fundraising gig in Melton next month

Belvoir Big Band will be playing at the event, which is at 7pm on Saturday March 23, with singing from popular vintage vocalist, Miss Lily Lovejoy.

A licensed bar will be serving on the night and dancing is encouraged.

Tickets cost £12.50 with under 12s admitted free of charge – proceeds go to the church and to running cost for the 1940s Melton Mowbray weekend event, which is on May 11 and 12.

Most Popular

Get your tickets from Mary’s Place or The Grapes pub in the town.

Local schools and dance groups are invited to sing or dance at the 1940s Melton Mowbray event in May.

Organisers are also inviting Scouts, army cadets, guides and brownies from the borough to take part as well.

Click HERE for more details on how to get involved.

Related topics:TicketsMelton MowbraySt Mary's ChurchOrganisersScouts