The old Melton lido in 1930 - locals converged here to swim until Waterfield Leisure Pool was built in 1965

Three fascinating new books have been published focusing on different aspects of the rich history of Melton Mowbray.

David Matthews and Peter Smith are the authors of ‘The Transport History of Melton Mowbray’ and ‘Melton Mowbray – the history and the people’ while Derek Whitehouse joined David and Peter to compile ‘The Melton Mowbray Town Estate – An illustrated history’.

The books follow on from Peter’s second edition of ‘Melton Mowbray – an illustrated history’ and his book co-authored with David called ‘Melton Mowbray – 200 years of history’, which were both published last year.

Peter told the Melton Times: “We have just published three new books on the history of Melton to complement the two from last year, two of them by David Matthews and myself and the third with help from Melton photographer Derek Whitehouse.

An aerial photo of Thorpe End, Melton Mowbray, in 1980, shortly before the Norman Way relief road was built to link with it (the old Wheatsheaf pub is the large building at the bottom)

“The books are available from Amazon and from Foxy Lots, on King Street, where we will be holding a signing evening on July 25.”

All three books are packed with interesting photographs from the town’s past – the oldest dating back to 1859 - together with information detailing the heritage of the area.

Among the best images in the history book show Coronation celebrations in 1953 in Stanley Street, a 1930 picture of the open air lido where people swam until the Waterfield pool opened in 1965 and a shot of how Thorpe End looked in 1980 shortly before the landscape changed when Norman Way was built.

"The Melton Mowbray history book follows on from our two earlier history books, filling in some gaps and covers items such as the lost villages, Burton Lazars hospital, Little London, the airfield, the 1911 air race, clockmakers, Melton people, the Lido, Chad's cafe, Wyvern Mill and more,” explained Peter.

"The transport book takes the story from horse-drawn days through stage coaches, toll roads, the canal, railways and bus services. up to the new bypass.

“And the Town Estate book tells the story from formation in 1549 to the present and has a lot of photos by Derek Whitehouse.”

Proceeds from sales of the three new books will go to Dove Cottage Day Hospice and the local air ambulance charity.