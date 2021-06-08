The Queen’s official representative enjoys tour of Melton

Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur (centre), visits Melton's Dickinson and Morris Ye Older Pork Pie Shoppe, with Matthew O'Callaghan (left) and Stephen Hallam EMN-210806-154152001

Mike Kapur OBE, who succeeded Lady Jennifer Gretton at Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire three years ago, visited iconic local businesses and landmarks.

He was invited by Matthew O’Callaghan, who organises the town’s many popular food events, and who accompanied him with Stephen Hallam, former managing director of Dickinson and Morris Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe and now an ambassador for the brand.

As he prepared to tour the pork pie shop in Nottingham Street, Mr Kapur said he was enjoying finding out more about the area.

He told the Melton Times: “It’s been great - I’ve learned so many fantastic facts about Melton.

“I had no idea, for example, that the town had been visited by so many monarchs.

“I enjoyed seeing the church because it is one of my favourite buildings in Leicestershire.”

Mr Kapur said his official visits are usually strictly choreographed with no time to explore the town but he was relishing the chance to spend more time visiting places such as the Melton Cheeseboard shop, which has helped establish the reputation for the borough as the rural capital of food.