The Anne of Cleves in Melton Mowbray

Four popular pubs and bars in Melton Mowbray have been included in this year’s prestigious Good Beer Guide published by the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA).

And five pubs from surrounding villages also feature in the book, which is regarded as the definitive handbook for UK beer lovers.

One of the town entries is Round Corner Brewing’s Tap Room, at the Stockyard on the livestock market site.

The brewery has been operating since 2018 and has scooped scores of national and international awards for its beers, which are served in the Tap Room inside and on outside seating.

The two covers for the Good Beer Guide 2025

The Anne of Cleves – housed on Burton Street in one of Melton’s most historic building – also features. The book described the rich history and the character of the building, part of which dates back to 1327.

There is also a place in the guide for the Kettleby Cross, on Wilton Road, a busy town centre pub which is part of the Wetherspoon chain.

It opened in 2007 as a ‘flagship’ eco pub and features a prominent wind turbine on the roof.

Charlie’s Bar, on King Street, has retained its place in the book. Owner Charlie Donovan operates from Melton’s oldest building, a 14th century former manor house, and the guide states ‘it sells a wide range of beer styles and cider from new and innovative breweries’.

Charlie Donovan serving at Charlie's Bar at Melton Mowbray

The Vale of Belvoir is well represented in the guide with The Windmill at Redmile, The Anchor at Plungar and The Wheel Inn at Branston all included.

The character of The Windmill is praised in the book and its links to iconic TV show Auf Wiedersehen Pet, where it doubled as the Barley Mow pub.

The Anchor, which dates back to 1774, is described as a popular destination for horse riders and cyclists.

Quality beers and the food menu, including locally sourced ingredients from the Belvoir Estate, are praised at The Wheel Inn.

The Windmill at Redmile

Nether Broughton’s Anchor pub is also in the guide and is hailed as ‘a cosy village roadside pub’.

There is no surprise to see The Stilton Cheese, at Somerby, included as it has recently been named by CAMRA as the Melton area’s best pub for the seventh time in the last nine years.

The book is the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide and this 52nd edition has two covers featuring pubs from top TV soaps – Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn and Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

CAMRA chairman, Ash Corbett-Collins, said: “The Rovers Return Inn and the Woolpack represent the UK’s love of their local, and to have them featured on the covers for this year’s Guide is very exciting.

"CAMRA’s mission is to ensure support from the Government as well as tangible legislation to protect pubs in this country.

"By next year’s edition of the Guide, we want to be talking about the beer and pub trade growing with the support of communities and parliament alike.”

The Guide, which lists 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, is the definitive beer drinker’s guide for those seeking the best pints in the nations’ pubs - and is on sale now.

There are 67 Leicestershire pubs featured with 19 of them being new pub entries.

Click HERE to order the Good Beer Guide 2025.