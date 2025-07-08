St Bartholomew's Church, at Welby IMAGE Google StreetView

A special talk is being given this weekend about one of the Melton Mowbray area’s historic churches.

The event is at St Bartholomew's Church, at Welby, on Saturday July 12, from 10am to 1pm.

Talks are being given by Mercian Archaeology and Mark Orridge about the grade one listed St Bartholomew’s, which dates back to the latter part of the 12th century.

Limited spaces for the talk cost £5 each – email [email protected] or call Lisa on 07789 740527.

Proceeds go to the Church Fabric Fund.