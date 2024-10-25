Talk to be given on Viking heritage of Melton and Rutland
Professor Stephen Harding will be doing the presentation at St. John’s church, in Melton Mowbray, at 7.30pm on Friday November 8.
Stephen is a Professor of Applied Biology at the University of Nottingham and a Knight of the First Class of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, which he received from King Harald of Norway in recognition of the importance of his work on Vikings.
The talk is organised by Friends of St John’s church, in aid of the fund to build a church and community hall.
Organiser Frances Levett said: “This is a really unusual opportunity to hear a speaker of this knowledge and expertise literally on our doorsteps.
"Professor Harding is a gifted speaker who knows how to keep his audience both fascinated and informed.”
Admission is £5 with refreshments for a donation – prior booking is recommended.
Email [email protected] or call 07790 631635.
