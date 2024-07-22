A survey has been launched on Melton street market

Residents are being asked to give their views on the weekly town centre street market in Melton Mowbray.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate has commissioned a retail consultancy to improve the historic market and part of this is to conduct a public survey to canvass local opinion.

The aim is to look at ways of enhancing the market experience for traders and shoppers in the years ahead.

Focus of the survey is on the outdoor market – the stalls which trade within Market Place and Nottingham Street on Tuesdays and Saturdays every week.

The last major overhaul of the market was seven years ago when the Town Estate invested £65,000 on providing bright new gazebos for stalls – trader had used the same stall equipment for several decades before that.

The Town Estate said: “Please share your views and opinions about the market with us, on how you would like to improve our town centre markets.”

Click HERE to give your views.