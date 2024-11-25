Stunning steam train passes through wintry Melton Mowbray
Train enthusiast Paul Davies captured this beautiful shot of a steam locomotive chugging through Melton Mowbray station.
The preserved train – former LMS Jubilee class no 45596 Bahamas – was en route to the Nene Valley Railway at Wansford from Birmingham Tyseley.
It was moving there on Thursday to work some of their Christmas and New Year services including the Santa Express.
The jubilees used to work many of the London Express services through Melton when they were replaced by diesels in the early 1960s.
