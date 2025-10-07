Chunks of plaster on the floor of St Bartholomew's Church, at Welby, after Storm Amy

A major fundraising weekend at a rural church near Melton Mowbray had to be cancelled when Storm Amy caused damage to the roof.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of St Bartholomew´s Church, at Welby, had organised their annual Harvest Weekend activities on Saturday and Sunday, including a coffee morning and a Songs of Praise concert, but it could not go ahead for safety reasons when chunks of plaster dropped from the ceiling.

It was a blow to the church when around 100 people were due to attend to contribute vital funds towards the upkeep of the historic church, which dates back to the late 12th century.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Treasurer, Lisa Sherwood, told the Melton Times: “After finishing decorating inside the church with beautiful flowers and seasonal produce on Friday afternoon, we returned on Saturday to find a section of plaster ceiling had come down over the pulpit.

St Bartholomew's Church at Welby

"We had no choice but to cancel both events, getting the word out by phone and Facebook.

"Despite attempts to circulate the news, quite a few people arrived at church and kindly bought cakes from the door and donated towards church funds.

“The weekend is a major fundraiser for our small rural church so this has dealt us quite a blow financially and been such a disappointment for visitors and congregation members, alike.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The damage is on the inside of the church, with plaster falling from a section of the ceiling.

It was the last scheduled fundraiser as no events are organised at Christmas due to the winter weather and the rural location of the church.

Lisa added: “We will have the expense of the repair to the part that has failed but also need to get the whole ceiling checked from a tower scaffold to ensure that no more has become loose and likely to fall as it is directly above the pews where the congregation sit and the pulpit.

“Until we have had this checked over the next couple of weeks it is difficult to say how long we will be closed for, but hopefully weeks rather than months.

“People have been very generous with donations but I anticipate the revenue will be about half of what we would ideally like to raise.”