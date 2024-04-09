Stanier Class 5MT No 44871 passes Wyfordby with a Norwich to Worcester special train on SaturdayPHOTO Paul Davies

The trip was organised by Kings Lynn-based Railway Touring Company, which was originally set up by Melton man Nigel Dobbing in 1997.

A plaque to his memory was memorably unveiled at the town station in April 2019 when a memorial train conveying family, relatives and guests stopped there for this poignant ceremony.

Saturday’s locomotive hauling the train No 44871 is a Class 5MT – also picked up passengers en route at Thetford, March and Peterborough and passed through Oakham, Leicester and Birmingham on its way to its destination.