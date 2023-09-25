The Melton Pieman steam train chugs through the Wreake valley at Hoby

Paul Davies snapped this lovely photo of the train as it passed through the Wreake Valley, near Hoby, in the vibrant autumn sunshine, before arriving in Melton shortly before 11am.

He commented: “Its white steam was billowing behind it making a lovely scene.”

The train started out at the Tyseley station in Birmingham and was hauled by a former Great Western Castle class locomotive No 5043 Earl of Mount Edgcumbe.

The Melton Pieman steam train at the town station PHOTO Paul Davies

It was run by Vintage Trains and was then used to run a second train to Corby, travelling over the impressive Harringworth Viaduct, after departing at 1 pm from Melton.

Many people gathered to watch the train pass over the viaduct, which is also known by some as the Welland Viaduct.