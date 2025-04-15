The majestic Harlaxton Manor

A stunning stately home on the edge of the Vale of Belvoir opens its doors to the public this Easter.

The grade one-listed Harlaxton Manor, near Grantham, will host visitors in its magnificent house and gardens on Good Friday and Saturday.

From an immersive Easter egg hunt led by Harlaxton’s very own Gregory Goose and Friends to traditional garden games and live entertainment, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Young visitors can unleash their creativity in the children’s drawing room, while families can take in the stunning surroundings at one of the estate’s picnic benches.

The Easter Bunny will also be making special appearances throughout the weekend.

Visitors will have the chance to step inside Harlaxton’s exquisite interior and learn about the manor’s fascinating history, as well as meeting the students and staff who call it home.

A selection of hot and cold refreshments, including snacks and ice cream, will be available to buy.

Dr Holly Carter, director and dean of Harlaxton College said: “From exploring the majestic intricacies of this storied house to enjoying lively family activities, there’s truly something for everyone to discover.

"We can’t wait to welcome you and share the magic of Harlaxton this spring as the historic gardens burst into bloom.”

Advance booking is recommended, with a limited number of tickets available for purchase upon arrival at the Manor’s main entrance.

Due to the historic nature of the building and gardens, accessibility is limited. Complimentary parking is available, including designated disabled parking, and only guide dogs are permitted on-site.

Tickets to the Spring Open House at Harlaxton Manor start from just £8.50.

Entry is £15 per adult, £8.50 for children and £13 for concessions, with family tickets (for two adults and three children) available for £40, under 2s are free.

Constructed in 1831, Harlaxton Manor combines Jacobean, Elizabethan, and Baroque styles to create a truly awe-inspiring historic estate.

Conservation, sustainability, learning, and internationalism are at the heart of its identity.

As well as being open to visitors and serving as a spectacular wedding and events venue, Harlaxton Manor is an overseas college of the University of Evansville, Indiana, where students learn and study in an inspirational setting.

Click HERE to book tickets or call 01476 403000.