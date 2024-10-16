Stapleford Park Hotel, which has ceased trading today

Stapleford Park Hotel has ceased trading today (Wednesday).

Members have been shocked to be told about the closure of the luxury venue, which has 500 acres of parkland around a Grade 1 listed mansion.

Specialist insolvency practitioners, Leonard Curtis, have been instructed to assist with placing the company into creditors’ voluntary liquidation, according to an email sent to members.

The email reads: “It is with great regret that we must inform you that, Stapleford Park Hotel (“The Hotel”) will be ceasing to trade as of 16 October 2024, and your club membership terminated with immediate effect.

"Unfortunately, as a result of adverse trading conditions and the financial position of the operating company, Stapleford Park Limited (“the Company”), the Hotel cannot continue to operate, and management have little option but to cease to trade Hotel with immediate effect including club membership.”

The award-winning hotel has a strong reputation for hosting weddings and other events, as well as fine dining and spa breaks.

The email to members adds: “Unfortunately, the Company will not be able to offer you a refund in respect of any members who have paid in advance for the month of October or for a year in advance.

“In this regard, you will shortly be receiving correspondence from Leonard Curtis, regarding the liquidation and any claim you have against the Company for any amounts owed to you if the records of the Company detail you as a creditor.

Correspondence regarding the liquidation can be directed to the following email address: [email protected].

The Melton Times has sought further comment from Leonard Curtis.