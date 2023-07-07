News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Stapleford Park estate to host event celebrating the 1940s

A celebration of the 1940s will take place at the Stapleford Park estate later this month.
By Nick Rennie
Published 7th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jul 2023, 11:51 BST
Stapleford's Salute To The 1940sStapleford's Salute To The 1940s
Stapleford's Salute To The 1940s

Visitors to the event, which is on the weekend of July 29 and 30, will be able to enjoy displays of military and vintage vehicle from era and trips on the estate’s 10-inch gauge steam railway.

There will also be a ‘40s fashion show, live music and dancing from that period and demonstrations of wartime life from re-enactors.

Entry is £6 for adults, £3 for children with train rides £3 per person.