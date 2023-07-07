Stapleford Park estate to host event celebrating the 1940s
Visitors to the event, which is on the weekend of July 29 and 30, will be able to enjoy displays of military and vintage vehicle from era and trips on the estate’s 10-inch gauge steam railway.
There will also be a ‘40s fashion show, live music and dancing from that period and demonstrations of wartime life from re-enactors.
Entry is £6 for adults, £3 for children with train rides £3 per person.