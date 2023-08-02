Harlaxton Manor

Harlaxton Manor is inviting visitors in for the weekend of August 26 and 27 to view an historic Grade I listed country manor which is usually closed to the public.

Built in 1831, the 19th century house serves as the UK campus of the University of Evansville - limiting opportunities for the public to explore the manor and its gardens to specific dates.

A memorable family day out is promised, with visitors able to explore the manor with its opulent staterooms, eclectic architecture and hidden corridors as well as the beautiful formal gardens, which boast stunning views across the Vale of Belvoir.

Situated close to the Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire borders, the building’s striking Ancaster limestone exterior combines Baroque, Elizabethan and Jacobean styles to create a grand edifice that is visible for miles around.

Bethan Price, events manager at Harlaxton Manor, said: “We’re thrilled to invite the public to our Summer Open House at one of the most striking historic houses in the country.

"It’s a spectacular backdrop worthy of even the most avid Instagrammer.

“It really is set to be a weekend of breathtaking Bank Holiday fun for all the family, with the incredible architecture of the manor and its gardens in bloom for all to enjoy.”

“Our open days always prove popular so it's worth booking a ticket in advance to avoid disappointment.”