Special Melton pork pie created to mark reopening of iconic shop
The historic Dickinson and Morris Nottingham Street premises has had a major makeover to provide a much larger sales area through extending into the adjacent former Mrs King’s shop.
The business has traded from a pop-up unit at the neighbouring Bell Centre since the main shop closed back in January.
To mark the reopening of the store, staff have produced a brand-new limited-edition pie, called The Best of Melton Pork Pie.
It brings together some of Melton Mowbray’s finest artisan produce – a British outdoor-bred pork pie, topped with the company’s ‘Paint the Town Red’ Red Ale Chutney and creamy Stilton from local dairy, Long Clawson, melted on top.
Local producer, Mr Pitchfork's Pickles makes the chutney for Dickinson and Morris as a bespoke recipe, with fruit infused with the marmalade and citrus notes from Melton-based Round Corner Brewing's Red Ale.
In a message to customers, Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe says: “It’s been a long journey, but we are delighted to announce our Shoppe is almost ready to reopen and welcome you all back in.
"Our beautiful grade II listed building has undergone a major refit and expansion, doubling its footprint, to restore the original character of the building -bringing to life the heritage beneath it.”
Customers will also be able to enjoy a new ‘heritage and history’ area in the shop which shares the origins of Melton pork pies and how they have been made at the site since the 1850s.
