Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, with his six newly-appointed cadets

Six youngsters have had the honour of being appointed as cadets by the Lord-Lieutenant of Leicestershire, Mike Kapur, to support him in his duties over the coming year.

They have all been chosen from county cadet forces representing the Army, Royal Navy, Royal Air Force, police, fire service and St John Ambulance, and they will serve with Mr Kapur for a year.

Their duties are wide and varied, and can include giving readings at services, helping with the shortlisting for awards, involvement in the annual Armed Forces Day and Armistice services and greeting visiting royals.

The annual cadet changeover ceremony took place in the Council Chamber at County Hall, when Mr Kapur thanked the seven outgoing cadets and welcomed the six who are taking over the role.

He said: “At our cadet changeover ceremony, we celebrate the achievements of the outgoing cadets and welcome a new group of exceptional young people to take over the role.

"Every year, I am astounded by the many organisations our young people are involved with, and the values they exemplify.

“The manner in which the cadets chosen to support me carry out their duties is a credit to both themselves and their units.

"This year, I have six young people supporting my role as Lord-Lieutenant, continuing this tradition of excellence.”

The Lord Lieutenant added: “It is important that we recognise the incredibly talented young people from across our county.

"Often, the achievements of young people are overlooked or undervalued in our society, but in my role as Lord-Lieutenant, I often get to see the best of what our youth can offer for the future of our city, county and country.”

The incoming cadets who will support Mr Kapur during the next 12 months are: Army – Cadet Sergeant Ewan Diyar; Sea – Able Cadet Megan Sampson; Air – Cadet Flight Sergeant Jake Johnston; Police – Cadet Jamie Summerfield; Fire – Cadet Joshua Williamson; St John Ambulance - Cadet Corporal Jack Hulme.

The outgoing cadets are: Combined Cadet Force – Cadet Corporal Joe Bird; Army – Cadet Corporal Carys Thompson; Sea – Leading Cadet Lily-Lea Jacques; Air – Cadet Warrant Officer Morgan McCaffrey; Police – Cadet Connor Martin; Fire - Cadet Fraser Tilley; St John Ambulance - Cadet Corporal Julia Kociemba.