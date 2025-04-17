Singers to perform concert at historic village church
The Cutty Sark Singers, so called because they were founded in Greenwich, London, will belt out traditional choral music ranging from the 16th century to the current day.
The show, in the atmospheric Church of St Mary the Virgin, will raise funds for the upkeep of the historic church.
The 22 vocalists, who all sing in other choirs throughout the year, will be staying in Burrough over the weekend, supporting the village’s bed and breakfast and Airbnb venues.
They have previously only given concerts whilst on tour in Italy, so it will be a unique occasion to hear them.
Their Director of Music, Roland Robertson, said: "Every summer, for more than 15 years now, we have performed in Italy and supported the local churches there, so it is a pleasure to be able to help support an English church.”
Go to www.cuttysark.eventbrite.co.uk to buy tickets.
