Cyclists taking part in last year's annual Ride+Stride fundraiser for Leicestershire churches

Participants are invited to sign up for an annual fundraiser for repairs and improvements to historic churches, chapels and meeting houses throughout Leicester and Leicestershire.

Following a very successful event in 2024, the LeicesterShire Historic Churches Trust (LHCT) is encouraging people to sign up to take part in this year’s edition of Ride+Stride.

Taking place on Saturday September 13, Ride+Stride is a Church Open Day and a sponsored event for cyclists, walkers, joggers, runners, horse-riders and mobility scooter drivers.

People can also be sponsored as a welcomer on duty in a church.

Having celebrated its 60th anniversary last year, the Trust successfully raised £42,769 through last year’s Ride+Stride.

Every year, 50 per cent of sponsorship money goes to the church or chapel chosen by participants, with the other half going to the Trust, which uses its share of the funds raised for grants to churches and chapels for repair, restoration and improvement projects.

Anybody wanting to take part in Ride+Stride plans their own route – which may cross county borders – using the more than 300 churches and chapels intending to open on the day, and which will be uploaded to the LHCT website in August.

“Ride+Stride is a fantastic way to not only support the amazing church buildings and chapels present across Leicestershire, but also visit and enjoy them up close over the course of one day,” said Janet Arthur MBE, chair of LHCT.

“It’s clear that more and more people are taking the opportunity to do this, which is thrilling for us."

Go online at www.lhct.org.uk/ride-and-stride for more information and to sign your church up for Ride+Stride.