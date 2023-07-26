News you can trust since 1859
Sale price revealed for historic Egerton Lodge

The company marketing the sale of historic Egerton Lodge have advertised it at a guide price of £1.55million.
By Nick Rennie
Published 26th Jul 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 12:46 BST
Egerton Lodge, which is up for sale after the care home was placed into administrationEgerton Lodge, which is up for sale after the care home was placed into administration
Egerton Lodge, which is up for sale after the care home was placed into administration

Christie & Co, a specialist advisor for buying and selling businesses in the hotels, pubs, restaurants, childcare, healthcare, convenience retail, leisure and medical sectors, say there has already been healthy interest in the purchase of the prominent Wilton Road property.

The building, which was built as a hunting lodge nearly 200 years, is now vacant after Egerton Lodge nursing home was placed into administration and residents relocated to other care sites.

It has planning permission for C2 use, which covers residential care homes, hospitals, nursing homes, boarding schools, residential colleges and training centres.

Further planning consent would be required from Melton Borough Council if the next owners want to use it for an alternative purpose.

Rosie Turner, a senior business agent for Christie & Co, told the Melton Times this morning (Wednesday): “The Grade II listed former residential care home, Egerton Lodge, is on the market with a guide price of £1.55 million for the freehold asset.

“We have already seen a good amount of interest in this opportunity which is ideal for either existing C2 use or to redevelop for alternate care use, subject to the necessary planning permissions.”

The building is adjacent to Memorial Gardens, an area owned by Melton Mowbray Town Estate which is also the site of the war memorial for the town’s fallen servicemen and women.

Click HERE to find out more information about Egerton Lodge or to register an interest in buying it.

