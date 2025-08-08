Safety checks carried out on headstones and memorials in Melton graveyards

By Nick Rennie
Published 8th Aug 2025, 10:51 BST
The graveyard at St Mary's Church, Melton Mowbrayplaceholder image
Safety checks are being carried out on all memorials, headstones and garden furniture in Melton Mowbray graveyards.

Melton Borough Council work teams have been carrying out the work in the churchyard at the town’s historic St Mary’s Church and they will also do the assessments in the cemetery off Thorpe Road.

A spokesperson for the borough council told the Melton Times: “We understand the importance of these memorials and to ensure the environment and structures remain safe places to visit we are undertaking safety checks throughout all of the closed churchyards and Thorpe Road Cemetery.

“Any checks conducted so far at St Mary’s Church have been completed without any problems, and we are now in the process of planning checks at Thorpe Road Cemetery.

The graveyard at St Mary's Church, Melton Mowbrayplaceholder image
"Going forward, these inspections will take place every five years, or more frequently, if needed.

“As we carry out these checks, we will make contact where possible with next of kin when remedial action may be required.”

