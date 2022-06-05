Royal-themed exhibition draws the crowds at Melton museum

Lola (6) and her four-year-old sister, Rosie, dress like The Queen at Melton Carnegie Museum

Visitors to the Thorpe End venue have been enjoying perusing stunning displays detailing the town’s longs-standing links with the royal family going back centuries.

Previous visits by reigning monarchs are covered, including that of Elizabeth II in 1996, along with the members of the royal family who have enjoyed their time in the area for foxhunting meets.

Katie Bluett, one of the staff members at the museum, told the Melton Times: “The exhibition has been really popular over the bank holiday.

Fiona Crew (left) and Katie Bluett, museum staff at Melton Carnegie Museum, show off the new royal exhibition

"One of the most popular aspects are the local photographs people have contributed to the displays.

"The children have really enjoyed dressing up as The Queen as well.”

The exhibition, which runs until September 17, is open today (Sunday) until 4.30pm.

Some of the displays for the royal exhibition at Melton Carnegie Museum