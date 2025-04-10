Melton and Oakham Waterways Society volunteers on their new workboat

The volunteers who help maintain Melton Mowbray's rivers have taken delivery of a new £10,000 workboat.

Melton & Oakham Waterways Society (MOWS) has for many years been using a sturdy 25-year-old boat called Badger to get around the Rivers Eye and Wreake to clear debris, prepare the waterways for the public to use hire boats and support their ultimate goal of restoring the historic Melton Mowbray Navigation.

Thanks for funding from the Severn Trent Community Fund members were able to buy a new 4.8-metre long boat, which has been built by local company JT Fabrications, based in Asfordby Business Park, and it kitted out with a 6HP engine.

MOWS director for the project, Stuart Lock, said: “The new boat is very similar design to Badger, which has seen sterling service but is now showing her age.

"The steel plates on the hull are getting thin and we did consider replacing them but it was going to cost as much as a new boat.

“The design of the new boat is very similar to Badger, which has proved ideal for working on the rivers, but we have made some enhancements for easier working. The new and bigger engine will also be a great addition.

“We were getting worried about how long Badger and its very old engine would be able to carry on so we are very grateful to the Severn Trent Community Fund for covering all the costs so we are able to carry on with our year-round work parties, keeping collecting rubbish and generally

maintaining Melton’s lovely rivers.”

Sue Heyes, community fund officer at Severn Trent, said: “We’re genuinely delighted that our panel selected the Melton and Oakham Waterways Society to receive this grant.

"Their teams of volunteers work tirelessly to conserve the truly beautiful waterways in the area.”

MOWS members are now engaged in painting the inside of the boat and other fitting out jobs before it can begin operations.

Among the priority work in recent weeks has been removing fallen trees, which have blocked the river so that it will be possible to begin offering trips aboard the group’s purpose-built narrowboat Wreake Voyager.

The Severn Trent Community Fund supports local charities and community groups as part of a £10 million five-year project.