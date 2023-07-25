Historic Egerton Lodge nursing home in Melton Mowbray viewed from Memorial Gardens

The elderly people who lived at Egerton Lodge, on Wilton Road, have been transferred to alternative care homes and all staff have been made redundant.

The historic building, which was constructed in 1829 as a hunting lodge for Thomas Egerton, the second Earl of Wilton, is now up for sale.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The administrators, Leonard Curtis, told the Melton Times in a statement: “The company had been experiencing cashflow pressures and was loss-making due to reduced occupancy rates following the COVID-19 pandemic and increased inflationary costs.

Egerton Lodge nursing home in Melton Mowbray

“As a result of these difficulties, the directors took steps to wind down the services at the home and consult with its employees.

“The company ceased to trade on 3 July 2023 following the appointment of Hilary Pascoe and Andy John as Joint Administrators.

“The company’s workforce was immediately made redundant.

“All residents had been transferred to alternative service providers prior to the appointment of the Joint Administrators.

The front entrance to the Egerton Lodge nursing home - the building dates back to 1829

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Christie & Co has been instructed to market the property for sale.”

Egerton Lodge, which has 46 single bedrooms, is a grade two listed building which has been used to provide adult social care since 1987.

There have been rumours in the town that residents were being moved out of the home to enable Egerton Lodge to house asylum-seekers for temporary periods while their applications were determined by the government.

The Melton Times did put this to the former owners recently and they strongly denied this was being considered.

The historic Egerton Lodge nursing home in Melton Mowbray

Advertisement

Advertisement

Egerton Lodge received a ‘good’ overall rating at its most recent CQC service quality inspection in early 2019.

Inspectors praised staff and management for the way the home was run at a time when there were 43 residents.

The building was formerly occupied by officials and councillors of Melton Mowbray Urban District Council – the forerunner of the borough council – before the authority relocated to Nottingham Road.