The get-together, which is also for managers, coaches and referees, has been organised at Melton Town FC’s new clubhouse on Friday January 27, at 7.30pm.

Football ReUnited is for anyone who was involved with local clubs between 1960 and 2020 and will be an opportunity for old friendships to be renewed and for memories of great playing days to be shared.

Organisers want to involve people associated with the following town clubs: Melton Town, Welby Lane, Petfoods, The Woodyard, Melton Royals, Melton Athletic, Melton Methodist United, Melton Toy Soldiers, Melton Mowbray Building Society, Venture House, Melton Working Men’s Club, Melton Rams, Melton Nomads, Cherry Tree and Melton Hunters.

Ex-players and coaches from village clubs are also welcome, including Holwell Sports, Asfordby Amateurs, Asfordby Village, Long Clawson, Pickwell, Old Grammarians, Frisby, Buckminster, Sewstern, Croxton Kerrial, Twyford, Ab Kettleby, Asfordby Bluebell, Somerby, Whissendine, Old Dalby, Waltham Athletic, Hose United, Harwoods and Long Clawson.

It is hoped that those who turned out for Rutland clubs will also attend, such as Oakham United, Exton, Ashwell, Market Overton, Cottesmore, Langham, Ridlington, Greetham, South Witham, Young Farmers, Rutland Athletic, Langham, Oakham Dynamo, Ryhall, Ravenhead, Rutland Athletic, RAF Luffenham and Oakham Swifts.

