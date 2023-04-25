Restored steam locomotive to be moved to new Vale of Belvoir home
A restored historic steam locomotive, which worked on the ironstone quarries in the Melton area for more than 50 years, is being moved to a new purpose-built home at Eastwell on Saturday.
A dedicated band of volunteers have been working for eight years on the old engine, which was taken out of service in the 1960s, at a workshop at Stathern Lodge.
It will be moved by a specialist contractor to a new heritage home, at Crossroads Farm at Eastwell, where it is hoped it will become part of an historical learning aid for schoolchildren and historians.
John Wood, of Eastwell History Group, said: “The move is a complex one and requires a specialist contractor to undertake it.
“The lifting from its current position and the transport over the Grantham Canal hump-back bridge are just two of the challenges we face.”
“Once installed in its new home we can begin to determine the future for the loco.”