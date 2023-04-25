News you can trust since 1859
Restored steam locomotive to be moved to new Vale of Belvoir home

A restored historic steam locomotive, which worked on the ironstone quarries in the Melton area for more than 50 years, is being moved to a new purpose-built home at Eastwell on Saturday.

By Nick Rennie
Published 25th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 12:29 BST
The restored Lord Granby steam loco at its Stathern Lodge workshopThe restored Lord Granby steam loco at its Stathern Lodge workshop
A dedicated band of volunteers have been working for eight years on the old engine, which was taken out of service in the 1960s, at a workshop at Stathern Lodge.

It will be moved by a specialist contractor to a new heritage home, at Crossroads Farm at Eastwell, where it is hoped it will become part of an historical learning aid for schoolchildren and historians.

John Wood, of Eastwell History Group, said: “The move is a complex one and requires a specialist contractor to undertake it.

The rusting Lord Granby pictured before its restoration - it had been in a field for more than 40 years after being decommissioned in the 1960sThe rusting Lord Granby pictured before its restoration - it had been in a field for more than 40 years after being decommissioned in the 1960s
“The lifting from its current position and the transport over the Grantham Canal hump-back bridge are just two of the challenges we face.”

“Once installed in its new home we can begin to determine the future for the loco.”

