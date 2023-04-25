The restored Lord Granby steam loco at its Stathern Lodge workshop

A dedicated band of volunteers have been working for eight years on the old engine, which was taken out of service in the 1960s, at a workshop at Stathern Lodge.

It will be moved by a specialist contractor to a new heritage home, at Crossroads Farm at Eastwell, where it is hoped it will become part of an historical learning aid for schoolchildren and historians.

John Wood, of Eastwell History Group, said: “The move is a complex one and requires a specialist contractor to undertake it.

The rusting Lord Granby pictured before its restoration - it had been in a field for more than 40 years after being decommissioned in the 1960s

“The lifting from its current position and the transport over the Grantham Canal hump-back bridge are just two of the challenges we face.”