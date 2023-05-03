Restored steam loco safely relocated to new home in the Vale of Belvoir

Saturday's relocation of Lord Granby - PHOTO ADAM SHAW

The Lord Granby, which worked on the ironstone quarries in the Melton area for more than 50 years, has been worked on in a workshop at Stathern Lodge since being found rusting in a field.

And Saturday saw a careful relocation of the much-loved old engine to a new purpose-built home at Crossroads Farm at Eastwell.

The weight of the old train and rural back roads presented special challenges for the move but it was completed successfully.

The Lord Granby is towed away from its Stathern workshop Photo ADAM SHAW

Eastwell History Group, which has organised the whole project, said: “The humped-back bridge caused no problems, and the convoy was assisted by PCSO Gray, from Leicestershire Police, who provided traffic control at key points along the route via Harby Hill.

“On arrival at Crossroads Farm the trailer was reversed into position over the rail outside the ‘loco shed’.”

A specialist contractor was used for the relocation to Eastwell, where where it is hoped it will in future become part of an historical learning aid for schoolchildren and historians. The Lord Granby transported iron ore from the quarries of north-east Leicestershire until road haulage began to be used.

The organisers added: “With Lord Granby safely in its new home, stage one of the project is now complete.

Some of the volunteers involved in the restoration of the Lord Granby

"Work can now start on planning the development of the exhibition space to tell the story of our local ironstone industry, and other aspects of the history of the Eastwell area.”

The relocation of Lord Granby pictured on Saturday IMAGE Adam Shaw

The Lord Granby pictured on moving day on Saturday Image Adam Shaw