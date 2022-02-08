Residents fed up with disruption from building work at historic Melton site

Bob and Jane White with neighbours Linda Croft and Jane Flint, who are some of the unhappy residents living opposite the protracted building work at the old War Memorial Hospital site on Ankle Hill EMN-220802-102106001

But the land off Ankle Hill is now the focus of anger for local residents who say they have had to tolerate noise and disruption to their lives from building work which has gone on for years with dozens of new homes being built there and no apparent sign of the development being finished.

Householders say they were initially happy with the plans to build modern homes and convert the former lodge, which had lain derelict since 2002 when the NHS stopped using it as the War Memorial Hospital, and with the prospect of the site being tidied up after becoming overgrown.

But they have become increasingly frustrated over the last six years by work starting at 7.30am every week day and some Saturdays, mud on the road from plant vehicles and lorries accessing the development and bonfires being lit to burn packaging for pallets and bricks.

The Wyndham Grange development being built by Sowden Homes off Ankle Hill EMN-220802-102231001

Developer Sowden Homes says it does sympathise with residents and blames delays with the work on the complex nature of the land there and the pandemic, which has led to shortages of manpower and materials over the last two years.

Bob White, who has lived on Ankle Hill for over 40 years with wife Jane, told the Melton Times: “It has spoiled our quality of life and we’ve had enough now.

“It’s been going on for years, with all the noise and the dirt we have to put up with.

“It’s particulary bad for those who have retired because there is no escape from it during the day.

In the background, the former listed hunting lodge, which became the War Memorial Hospital and which has been converted into modern apartments EMN-220802-102148001

“Everything seems to be taking so much longer on this site when you see how quickly the properties are being built on other developments on Leicester Road and Nottingham Road in the town.”

He added: “The site had become a bit overgrown after the hospital closed so we weren’t too unhappy about the planning application but we didn’t expect this building site to still be here now.”

Householders say they have regularly complained to the builders about the situation at what is called the Wyndham Grange development, being successful in stopping work starting at 6am and the lighting of bonfires, which caused smoke to billow around their properties.

Bob’s wife, Jane, said: “We used to have some lovely trees facing us but they have all gone now and people used to enjoy walking their dogs on the grounds before the building work started.

Ankle Hilll in Melton Mowbray EMN-220802-102241001

“The bonfires were terrible, some of our neighbours used to go out just to avoid them.”

Jane Flint, who moved to Ankle Hill in 2018, and Linda Croft said they were also unhappy about the continuous disruption to their lives caused by the building site opposite them.

Residents are also concerned about a listed boundary wall which has been demolished on the site - they have been assured it wll be rebuilt as part of the new development although some of the bricks have apparently been used in the lodge conversion.

The centrepiece of the site is the old hunting lodge, which has stood on the site since 1760 - it was renamed Wynham Lodge in 1840 by the governor of the Tower

Completed properties on the Wyndham Grange development being built by Sowden Homes off Ankle Hill EMN-220802-102116001

of London, Colonel Charles Wyndham, who moved there to indulge his passion for foxhunting.

Thirty years ago, it was bought by a William Chaplin, who had it completely remodelled in local stone.

Colonel Richard Dalgleish bought it in 1920 and donated the historic property to the town of Melton for healthcase of locals - It was named the War Memorial Hospital in honour of the fallen in the Great War and was used continuously as a hospital until being abandoned 20 years ago.

Leicester-based property developers, Sowden Homes, got planning permission for a mix of properties with some of them in the converted former lodge, which involved a major restoration project involving replacing all of the wood as well as installing a new central staircase, floors and windows.

Landscaping is also plannned there with five acres of communal woodland leading down to the River Eye.

Responding to the concerns raised by people living opposite the development about the length of time it is taking to build the properties, Tim Shattock, of Sowden Homes, told the Melton Times: “Firstly Wyndham Grange is a very complicated site.

“The levels are very challenging, and the ground conditions are awful in the winter.

“Additionally, as a planning condition, we have to rebuild two decaying listed buildings - comprising nine apartments and eight townhouses - up to modern day standards before a number of the houses could be sold. These buildings had been left to the elements for many many years.

“We do sympathise with the residents, however in a town development it is never easy or straightforward and hopefully we are leaving the area in much better shape than it was when we started with the all the anti-social behaviour that was taking place and two rotting listed buildings.”

Mr Shattock said the work was expected to be finished on the site by this time next year.

Explaining in detail how the development has taken shape and the unforeseen challenges which have been faced, he added: “The first house was sold in April 2018 and since then, including the two years we’ve had in a pandemic with staffing and materials issues, another 38 have been built, sold and are now occupied.

“An additional eight are virtually complete, six of which will be occupied by the middle end of April this year.

“The residents of Ankle Hill will have noticed that we have now almost got up to the top end of Ankle Hill having started at the bottom end - the estate road meets Ankle Hill at top and bottom.

“There are a further 14 properties to build, all of which will be finished in the next 12 months.

“These properties are a mix of bungalows, townhouses and houses and are planned on the site of a formerly approved four-storey block of sheltered apartments – which would have overpowered the listed buildings.

“These have taken over two years to get planning permission for and the pandemic has played a huge part in this. We are almost there hopefully.