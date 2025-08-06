Repairs completed on historic Lady Wilton Bridge at Melton Mowbray

Repairs to an historic Melton Mowbray bridge have finally been completed today (Wednesday) seven months after it was badly damaged when a big agricultural trailer overturned.

Lady Wilton Bridge, which carries traffic over the A607 Leicester Road in the town, had been patched up with barriers installed following the road accident back in January.

There were delays in repairing the Grade two listed bridge – which was built in only four months in 1822 – due to the complexity of doing the work in line with its requirements as a heritage asset.

But all the barriers have now been removed and the repaired stone structure is in place.

The reopened Lady Wilton Bridge

A spokesperson for Leicestershire County Council told the Melton Times: “Work by the county council to repair Lady Wilton bridge following damage caused by a road traffic collision concluded today.

"It is now open to both motorists and pedestrians.

“Due to the bridge’s listed status, some challenges arose around sourcing appropriate materials and contractors, extending usual time frames.”

Back in May, County Hall told us that there had been ‘a few additional delays around finding a suitable contractor, preliminary works and assessing the extent of the work required’.

It was hoped that the bridge would be repaired in late June or early July so the job has been completed a month later than anticipated.

The county council said the work was being held up in May ‘due to the bridge’s listed status’ and that ‘essentially, it just makes things a bit more complicated’.

The delay had impacted the boat hire service on the Eye with boats usually passing under the damaged bridge.