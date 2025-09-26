An aerial view of the vineyard at Belvoir Castle

The vineyard team at Belvoir Castle are celebrating a record-breaking yield this year.

Planted six years ago on a carefully selected east-west-facing slope beneath the backdrop of the iconic stately home, the vineyard has grown from strength to strength.

After producing just 700 bottles of white wine in its first harvest in 2021, output soared to 22,500 bottles in 2022 and 20,000 in 2023.

However, 2024 brought significant rainfall and a reduced yield of only 4,000 bottles.

This year, however, the vineyard is rebounding dramatically thanks to the hot UK weather.

Harvesting began in late August, three weeks earlier than usual, due to exceptional growing conditions and grape quality in 2025, and is expected to continue through to the end of September.

All Belvoir Castle wines are produced in partnership with Halfpenny Green Winery, in Staffordshire.

The winemaking team includes consultant Mark Bygott, estate manager Phil Burtt, vineyard operations lead Dave Crossland, and The Duchess of Rutland, who has played a hands-on role in the vineyard's development.

The Duchess commented: “Many people know Belvoir for the incredible story of the historic castle but don’t realise the estate has a vast range of produce grown and sold on site, including honey and preserves, premium rare breed beef, as well as our wine portfolio.

"I am so excited for people to enjoy our wines and taste a little bit of Belvoir Castle history.”

The two-hectare site supports four grape varieties – Solaris, Pino Prococe, Siegerrebe and Seyval Blanc.

Belvoir Castle’s sparkling wines are twice fermented in the traditional method and aged for two years, ensuring a high-quality product that reflects the terroir of historic estate.

“In the vast Belvoir Estate there were many excellent sites to choose from for the vineyard,” explained the Duchess.

"We chose this site for its excellent drainage, rich limestone and ironstone soils, and perfect natural slope, which allows spring frosts to roll away from the vines.”

Building on growing consumer interest, Belvoir Castle launched vineyard tours this year, which have proven extremely popular with visitors with tickets selling out quickly.

More dates are planned as the estate seeks to share its wine-making journey with the public.