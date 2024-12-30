Last year's Melton New Year hunt meet, in Play Close Park

The Quorn Hunt has explained why it has decided to switch venues for this week’s traditional New Year’s Day hunt meeting in Melton Mowbray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We reported on Friday that the event will now take place at Melton Livestock Market, on Wednesday, at 11am.

Melton Mowbray Town Estate has hosted the New Year meet at Play Close Park and before that in Market Place since 1983.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Town Estate said the Quorn, which meets on a rota basis with the Cottesmore and Belvoir Hunts, had pulled out because of financial reasons.

The Melton New Year hunt meet back in 2017 at Play Close Park

The hunts have not been charged in the past but the Town Estate says it needs to levy a charge now because of the increasing cost of putting the event on safely, with thousands of people usually in attendance.

And the Quorn Hunt has now told the Melton Times in a statement: “We are delighted to inform you that the New Year’s Day meet will be held in the cattle market in Market Mowbray and we hope everyone will continue to support the hounds on this special day.

"We were advised by the Town Estate that there would be a cost to the hunt of in excess of £3,300 to facilitate the meet being held in Play Close this year so the Quorn Hunt have taken the decision that they would prefer the proceeds of the day to be donated to charity instead so they have relocated the meet and hope that those attending will continue to give generously.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Town Estate chair, Graham Bett, said the New Year hunt meet has been free in the past the costs of modern safety requirements ‘have risen considerably’ so the charity needs to cover the cost of what is ‘quite an expensive, if short, event’.

“The Quorn Hunt has let the Town Estate know that they will not be attending Play Close on New Year's Day this year as they are not in a financial position to do so,” he told the Melton Times.

“They thanked Melton Mowbray Town Estate for their support over the years.

"They have also explained that they appreciate the position the Town Estate finds itself in and the decisions the Trustees have had to make, saying these are very challenging times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Following discussions with their neighbours, the Cottesmore and Belvoir Hunts, they have said that sadly none of them are in a financial position to make the Play Close Park a viable option going forward so they have made an alternative arrangement for New Year’s Day.”

A collection for the local air ambulance will be made at the cattle market meet.

It has been illegal to hunt foxes with dogs in the UK for 20 years but the hunts have continued to meet for ‘trail hunts’.

This involves the hounds following the scent of a fox laid down by members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any foxes flushed out during trail hunts must then be killed by shotgun.

However, there have been hundreds of court prosecutions since the ban came in where foxes have been killed by hounds.

The Labour government, elected in July, has said it will pursue a ban on trail hunting.

Hunts have been hosted in the Melton Mowbray area for more than 300 years.

Members of the royal family have taken part, with King Charles III riding out with The Quorn in the 1980s.