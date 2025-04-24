Prime Minister hails Melton pork pie as an English icon
Representatives from the town’s iconic Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe, including general manager Richard Griffiths and ambassador Stephen Hallam, were invited to the bash, hosted by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
They joined some very well known faces, including former England footballers Gary Lineker and Tony Adams, England rugby skipper Maro Itoje, actor and presenter Ross Kemp and comedian Rob Beckett.
The buffet including a range of renowned English food, including Melton pork pies, which were referenced by the PM in his speech.
Mr Starmer told the gathering: “I think it’s one of the biggest (receptions) we’ve had here in Downing Street running all the way through to the rooms at the back with some fantastic people.
"We’ve got Pimms, we’ve got English sparkling wine and we’ve got our brilliant showcases with Melton Mowbray pork pies, Lancashire Eccles cakes, Bakewell tarts and gin from Exmoor distillery.
"We were going to have Morris Dancers too at one point, but we’re saving them for the next Cabinet away day instead.
"Because one of the great things about this country is we have so many wonderful traditions and so many individual, personal reasons that make us proud to be English.”
A post on the Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe Facebook page reads: "It was a privilege to attend and present our Pork Pies to some significant figures from the around the country.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.