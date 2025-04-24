Representatives of Melton's Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe outside 10 Downing Street before the St George's Day reception

The Melton Mowbray pork pie was held up as a true English icon at a Downing Street reception to celebrate St George’s Day yesterday (Wednesday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Representatives from the town’s iconic Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe, including general manager Richard Griffiths and ambassador Stephen Hallam, were invited to the bash, hosted by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

They joined some very well known faces, including former England footballers Gary Lineker and Tony Adams, England rugby skipper Maro Itoje, actor and presenter Ross Kemp and comedian Rob Beckett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The buffet including a range of renowned English food, including Melton pork pies, which were referenced by the PM in his speech.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer with Gary Lineker and Rob Beckett at the Downing Street reception for St George's Day

Mr Starmer told the gathering: “I think it’s one of the biggest (receptions) we’ve had here in Downing Street running all the way through to the rooms at the back with some fantastic people.

"We’ve got Pimms, we’ve got English sparkling wine and we’ve got our brilliant showcases with Melton Mowbray pork pies, Lancashire Eccles cakes, Bakewell tarts and gin from Exmoor distillery.

"We were going to have Morris Dancers too at one point, but we’re saving them for the next Cabinet away day instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because one of the great things about this country is we have so many wonderful traditions and so many individual, personal reasons that make us proud to be English.”

A post on the Ye Olde Pork Pie Shoppe Facebook page reads: "It was a privilege to attend and present our Pork Pies to some significant figures from the around the country.”